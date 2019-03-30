Brace Yourself for the Barstool Sports v. Donald Trump Campaign Legal Fight

It was only a time until the Donald Trump presidency and Barstool Sports’ ascendancy merged into a singular harrowing storyline. It is 2019 after all and the world’s writers are throwing out all the stops.

There’s been some light engagement between the two brands before, with Anthony Scaramucci informing the masses what Saturdays are for, but the the line between realities has been well-defined. Here’s President Trump passing on a golden opportunity to give the website a shoutout, and said website’s disappointment in his failure to do so.

BREAKING: President Trump does not know what Saturdays are for. This is a sad day for the country as a whole. pic.twitter.com/Q3lwLmXy2J — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) August 17, 2018

But it appears those pushing for Trump’s re-election have decided to build on the successful Roger Goodell Clown Nose market, offering these shirts for sale.

Donald Trump Jr., who has always given off the vibe of a The Chive guy, is very excited about wearing this “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” tee, because what fun is having power if you can’t stick it to your political rivals for cash?

I think I might just have to buy this shirt and you should too! #FullOfSchiff BUY Now:https://t.co/i9ez10fNvB pic.twitter.com/WbirlwUz75 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2019

Barstool’s founder, Dave Portnoy, who will tell you he build his company brick by brick, is not about to let the campaign add to his foundation. Last night, he tweeted that Barstool will be suing.

We will be suing the them https://t.co/uA9VqIlyL2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 29, 2019

And we are off. Godspeed to the judge who draws this one. Guaranteed three-ring circus.

Fever dreams of years past are coming to pass at an alarming rate. Perhaps we’ll actually get a Mr. Portnoy vs. Rudy Giuliani showdown in the courtroom. That’s probably the sanest conclusion and we fully expect for things to take a wilder twist.

This is truly the golden age of content.