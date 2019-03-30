Buzz Williams to Texas A&M is Reportedly "Done"

Buzz Williams will leave Virginia Tech to become the next head coach at Texas A&M, sources tell Adam Zagoria. Williams’ Hokies fell just short against Duke last night, 75-73, in the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1967.

The 46-year-old coach is a Texas native and served as an Aggies assistant coach from 2004-2006. He’s gone 100-69 in five seasons at Virginia Tech after posting a 139-69 record in six seasons at Marquette.

If this goes through, Texas A&M will have hit a home run, and not a moment too soon. With Chris Beard turning the Texas Tech program into a title contender and the Texas Longhorn brand strong as ever, in-state competition is tough.

Williams did not address his future after last night’s loss.

[Zags Blog]