Here's the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Television Schedule

The Sweet 16 was filled with excellent games, and we’ll be picking up where we left off as the Elite 8 kicks off on Saturday evening. Here’s the full schedule for the slate of games over the next two days.

Saturday, March 30th

6:09 p.m. | CBS | Anaheim I

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

8:49 p.m. | CBS | Louisville I

(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

Sunday, March 31st

2:20 p.m. | CBS | Kansas City I

(5) Auburn vs. (2) Kentucky

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

5:05 p.m. | CBS | Washington D.C. I

(2) Michigan State vs. (1) Duke

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson