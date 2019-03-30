Here's the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Television Schedule

The Sweet 16 was filled with excellent games, and we’ll be picking up where we left off as the Elite 8 kicks off on Saturday evening. Here’s the full schedule for the slate of games over the next two days.
Saturday, March 30th
6:09 p.m. | CBS | Anaheim I
(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
8:49 p.m. | CBS | Louisville I
(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
Sunday, March 31st
2:20 p.m. | CBS | Kansas City I
(5) Auburn vs. (2) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
5:05 p.m. | CBS | Washington D.C. I
(2) Michigan State vs. (1) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
