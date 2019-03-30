Jason Witten's Broadcasting Hair is Gone

Jason Witten’s one-year broadcasting break was many things. Some good. Some bad. But everyone can agree: what he did, he did with great head of hair.

Met the guy and huge fan but LORD. Did the Witten graphic have his cool new hair? pic.twitter.com/GxAb3Mdv38 — Jeff (@GNRBOYZ1225) December 4, 2018

Witten has always looked fantastic no matter what hairstyle he goes with, but there was just something about last year that stood out. An upgrade, if you will, from previous looks.

Now that the future Hall of Fame tight end has decided to return to the field and catch passes for the Dallas Cowboys, he’s reinvented himself once more.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten among seven inductees into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame today here in Waco, Texas #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/LginJhjsrK — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) March 30, 2019

#DallasCowboys TE Jason Witten front & center for his turn to talk about his Texas Sports Hall induction. pic.twitter.com/jnUDjWcQcx — Vince Erickson (@vericksonKXXV) March 30, 2019

Clean. Low-maintenance. A smart, savvy choice. Veteran move right there.