Jason Witten's Broadcasting Hair is Gone

Jason Witten’s one-year broadcasting break was many things. Some good. Some bad. But everyone can agree: what he did, he did with great head of hair.
Witten has always looked fantastic no matter what hairstyle he goes with, but there was just something about last year that stood out. An upgrade, if you will, from previous looks.
Now that the future Hall of Fame tight end has decided to return to the field and catch passes for the Dallas Cowboys, he’s reinvented himself once more.
Clean. Low-maintenance. A smart, savvy choice. Veteran move right there.
