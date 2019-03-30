Kristaps Porzingis Accused of Rape, NYPD Investigating

The New York Post reports that Kristaps Porzingis, former New York Knicks star forward, has been accused of rape by a former neighbor and the NYPD is investigating the claim. Porzingis was drafted by the Knicks in 2013.

According to the report, the incident occurred the night Porzingis tore his ACL in February of last year. The Mavericks and Knicks both declined to comment on the matter.

Porzingis hasn’t played since his injury last February, and was traded to the Mavericks earlier this season on February 1st.