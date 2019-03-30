NCAAB

Where is Gonazaga University?

Where is Gonzaga?

Gonzaga is located in Spokane, Washington. Spokane itself is in the northeastern section of Washington state, just under three hundred miles east of the state capital, Seattle. Gonzaga itself is on the smaller side in terms of student population; there are only about 5,000 students enrolled in the undergraduate programs there on a 152-acre campus.

Spokane’s attractions include Vast Riverfront Park, site of the 1974 World’s Fair, with a sculpture walk, as well as cable car rides with views over Spokane Falls. It is also where the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is located, with exhibits on the area’s culture and Native American heritage.

