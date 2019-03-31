Andrew Luck Marries ESPN/NBC Producer Nicole Pechanec

Did anyone else not realize Andrew Luck was dating anyone? Well, apparently now he’s married.

According to the Indy Star, Luck got married this weekend to his college sweetheart, Nicole Pechanec, in a private ceremony in Prague, Czech Republic.

Luck and Pechanec met at Stanford, where both studied architectural design and graduated in 2012. She was a gymnast and trained in the Czech Republic.

On her Linkedin profile, Pechanec lists her most recent job as Field Producer for NBC Sports and ESPN, which she has been doing for over five years. The former gymnast, who is from New Jersey, covered televised gymnastic events for both outlets. She also covered the 2012 Olympics as a statistician with NBC.

Have spent my birthday with this crew for 5 years now, different cities (and countries), same amazing people.❤️ #nbcsports @superherosthree pic.twitter.com/misHqUInpw — Nicole Pechanec (@gymniko) August 18, 2018

Unlike Tom Brady, it appears Luck likes to keep a lower profile when it comes to his relationships. Luck doesn’t have Twitter or Instagram, so there’s no spot for photos of the two together there. Pechanec’s Twitter doesn’t have photos of the two and her Instagram is private. The only photo of the two appears to be from the Maxim Indy 500 party.

Good luck to Luck.