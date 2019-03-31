Report: Knicks Didn’t Divulge Full Nature of Kristaps Porzingis Allegations to Mavericks Ahead of Trade

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, two league sources are strongly denying ESPN’s report stating the Knicks informed the Mavericks of a pending rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis during their call on January 31.

“The word that was used was ‘extortion,'” one of the sources told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday. “The word ‘rape’ was never used, only ‘extortion,'” the second source told The News.”

Presumably, this is a matter that will be cleared up once each team addresses it as the differences between the reports here are massive and story-altering.

A lawyer for Porzingis has denied the allegations.

NBA spokesman says league is "aware of the situation" of the sexual assault complaint against Kristaps Porzingis. NYPD is investigating the claim, reports NY Post. A lawyer for Porzingis "unequivocally" denied the allegations & says "extortionate demands" were referred to the FBI — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 31, 2019

We will update as we learn more.