VIDEO: Michigan State Sealed a Final Four Berth A Wink and a Nod

Michigan State took down mighty Duke, 68-67, to earn a spot on in the Final Four. After Kenny Goins hit a go-ahead triple for the Spartans and the Blue Devils’ R.J. Barrett split a pair of free throws, Michigan State had a difficult inbounds play to execute with 4.7 seconds remaining.
Xavier Tillman, who was taking the ball out, seemed to make up a plan on the fly and express it non-verbally to Cassius Winston with a wink and a nod.
The result? A stress-free waltz into the final buzzer.
Communication. So important in any relationship.
Comments