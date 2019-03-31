VIDEO: Michigan State Sealed a Final Four Berth A Wink and a Nod

Michigan State took down mighty Duke, 68-67, to earn a spot on in the Final Four. After Kenny Goins hit a go-ahead triple for the Spartans and the Blue Devils’ R.J. Barrett split a pair of free throws, Michigan State had a difficult inbounds play to execute with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Xavier Tillman, who was taking the ball out, seemed to make up a plan on the fly and express it non-verbally to Cassius Winston with a wink and a nod.

The result? A stress-free waltz into the final buzzer.

It certainly looks like Tillman signaled to Winston to go into the frontcourt pic.twitter.com/oxRbzSQNX8 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) March 31, 2019

Communication. So important in any relationship.

