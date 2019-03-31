Tom Izzo Vs. Coach K: Record and History

Two Hall of Fame coaches, Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski are facing off for a spot in the Final Four. The Duke Blue Devils have had great success against the Michigan State Spartans in the previous meetings. Here’s a breakdown of Coach K’s dominance against Izzo.

Record

Duke has won 11 of the 12 games played before today, including three of four in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State’s only win came in the 2005 Regional Semifinals.

History

Krzyzewski won the first meeting, 73-67, in Dec. 1998. The next meeting came the following year, in the Final Four. The Blue Devils snatched a 68-62 victory in that one. Here are the following nine:

December 3, 2003: Duke 72, Michigan State 50

November 30, 2004: Duke 81, Michigan State 74

March 25, 2005: Michigan State 78, Duke 68

December 1, 2010: Duke 84, Michigan State 79

November 15, 2011: Duke 74, Michigan State 69

March 29, 2013: Duke 71, Michigan State 61

November 18, 2014: Duke 81, Michigan State 71

April 4, 2015: Duke 81, Michigan State 61

November 29, 2016: Duke 78, Michigan State 69

Rivalry

Both coaches have downplayed the rivalry recently, which is smart because who wants to provide bulletin board material? If Izzo is able to get his second win, against this talented Duke team, it will go a long way in easing the pain of all the other losses. If not, it could — could — be the final opportunity.