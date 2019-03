Auburn has shocked the world, defeating Kansas, North Carolina, and Kentucky in succession to reach the school’s first-ever Final Four. Famous alum and CBS/Turner analyst Charles Barkley was understandably moved by the surprising turn of events.

itnba_clips: Charles Barkley is crying tears of joy after that Auburn win against Kentucky! 😱 #MarchMadness CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament: A regional final https://t.co/B90OsFuHHB pic.twitter.com/m4a48rnZll — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 31, 2019

Kenny Smith gave Sir Charles a tough time, but it was all in fun. Everyone knows how much this tournament can drive one’s emotions.

I mean, how can you bring a guy looking like this down?