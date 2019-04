Some of us are afraid of being hit by a baseball. Others, not so much. Mark this woman down as not phased be a very hard ball fastly approaching her face

When you’ve been sitting behind home plate at Jays games for years and aren’t shook by foul balls. pic.twitter.com/3OHxDFvpiv — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) March 30, 2019

Man, credit where credit is due here. This woman never even flinched in a moment the majority of baseball fans would quickly duck and run. This is unbelievably impressive and overshadows anything a Blue Jays player has accomplished thus far in their season.

Would that we could all be so fearless.