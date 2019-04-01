John Parry, Who Reffed Super Bowl, Retires and Joins ESPN as Rules Analyst

Longtime NFL official John Parry was the referee for Super Bowl LIII in February. Today, he announced his retirement after 19 years in the league, and then ESPN promptly announced he would be joining the network as an officiating analyst.

In addition to providing his insight on Monday Night Football, Parry will appear on studio shows, NFL Live, and more. He’ll replace Jeff Triplette in the position, who succeeded Gerry Austin.

Now, look, few people are as interested in the second acts of officials as me. But it is interesting that Parry followed in the footsteps of Gene Steratore in working the Super Bowl then immediately transitioning to a media role.

Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith makes a salient point here. Television is rapidly snatching up some of the league’s highest-profile rules people.

The NFL needs to start paying higher salaries to its top refs and the heads of the officiating department. Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino, Terry McAulay, Gene Steratore, Mike Carey, now John Parry. The officiating department is losing important people to TV. https://t.co/QCBTDrZNB0 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 1, 2019

Part of the reason, of course, is due to the increasing importance replay plays in the NFL. Some of the most memorable content is born out of controversial calls and there’s tons of time to fill as each frame is poured over and definitions parsed.

This isn’t entirely enjoyable but it’s nice that some new jobs have been created.