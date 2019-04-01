Tiger Woods' Masters Outfit Has Secret Hidden Embroidery

The outfits Tigers Woods wears for every major tournament are scripted out months in advance. Like Tiger himself, this is planned out to a science. There’s no last-second adjustments that might mess with his mojo.

But this year, there is one secret fans at home won’t get to see.

In the sole of his golf shoes, the people at Nike, with Tiger’s consent, have placed a new-look praying hands emoji adorned with a Nike glove and the Augusta National colors.

This is @tigerwoods @Nike scripting for next week’s #Masters and a Masters edition of the Tour Premiere. Notice that Tiger will be wearing mock necks in every round. pic.twitter.com/Oxw4Bp3DT3 — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) April 1, 2019

The shirts are standard, spring colors with the traditional Sunday red for Tiger. The golf spikes are not the best (trying too hard to be a basketball sneaker). But the praying hands embroidery is pretty sick. In fact, I’ll say right now if he wins, forget the fist pump. Let’s see the prayer pump.

It’s been 11 years since Tiger last won a major and 14 years since his last Masters win. Tiger just beat Rory McIlroy in the match-play event last week and proved he can win against the best on tour at the end of last season. He’s in his best form heading into The Masters since 2013. A lot of people out there are pulling for him to don the green jacket one more time, and now we know he’s getting prayers from below his feet too.