VIDEO: Watch Texas Tech's Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Gonzaga

Texas Tech, like most schools in Texas, is a football school first and foremost. This year, though, things are a bit different; the football team has faltered, while the basketball team has soared to new heights previously unreached by any Red Raiders squad.

Texas Tech defeated Gonzaga on Saturday, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history. It was a big upset and a historic moment, and the team celebrated accordingly in the locker room following the game.

For those out of the loop, the song playing in the background is Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, a country song that has had a meteoric rise in popularity over the last week or so.

They may have already gone farther than any basketball team in school history, but their job isn’t done yet. Texas Tech will face off against Michigan State on Saturday night for a spot in the final game of the NCAA tournament.