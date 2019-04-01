Who Wants Tom Brady to Do An April Fools' Day Prank Anyway?

Tom Brady’s NFL future has been a hot topic for years. Most players his age have retired by now. He is not most players. Eventually he has to hang up his spikes, but it probably won’t be for a few years and possibly a few more Super Bowls.

On a related note, the six-time Super Bowl winner joined Twitter today and announced his retirement, in an April Fools’ Day prank so obvious it could be seen from space.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Hilarious.

This day is just the worst and downright mean-spirited to the real heroes, the content creators. People think they have carte blanche to re-brand straight-up lies as a prank in the interest of being … funny, I guess.

The real question here: who wants this? Who is this for? Does the person clamoring for this type of output exist?

I’ll be honest. I could be dead wrong here. Maybe there’s a legion of fans who love engaging with brands and find this uproarious. If that’s true, our society is in deep, deep trouble.

Also, imaging being Tom Brady and willingly choosing to join Twitter. Literally anything else would be more productive and life-affirming. Isn’t the point of having fame and success to block out the outside world as much as possible?

Anyway, enjoy the day. It sucks. Because of stuff like this,