Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Out With Biceps Strain, Clint Frazier Called Up

The Yankees haven’t exactly had the start to the season they wanted. They’re 1-2 and have generally stumbled out of the gate. Unfortunately, things won’t be getting better soon for the Bronx Bombers.

The team announced today that Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained bicep, and they would be calling up Clint Frazier in the meantime.

Prior to tonight's game, the @Yankees placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain and recalled OF Clint Frazier (#77) from Triple-A @swbrailriders. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 1, 2019

Stanton has yet to hit a home run since the start of the season, while Frazier will get another crack at the majors. He had his moments during his first call-up in 2017, but a concussion suffered in 2018 affected him all season, and he never really recovered as the Yankees went on to win over a hundred games.

Stanton shouldn’t be out too long, but Yankees fans hope that Frazier will show what everyone glimpsed during his last lengthy stint in the big leagues.