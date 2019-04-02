MLB

D.C. Mayor Compares Bryce Harper to Benedict Arnold, Deletes Tweet

Bryce Harper, a baseball player who provides his services to the team that will pay him the most and give him an opportunity to win, does not have that much in common with famous wartime traitor Benedict Arnold. They both switched sides in a way but the stakes and circumstances aren’t entirely analogous.

Still, a good photoshop must be shared. So you can see Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was in a pickle. First, she opted to go ahead and tweet this picture of “Benedict Harper,” then decided to delete it after the predictable blowback.

Seems pretty tame.

Harper returns to the nation’s capital today as a member of the Phillies, The scene promises to be wild. If there’s one thing people hate, it’s professional athletes using their own agency to seek better employment opportunities elsewhere.

There are going to be so many altered Harper Nats jerseys out there. Stay safe, everyone.

