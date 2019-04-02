Johnny Manziel Weighs In on the Demise of the AAF

Johnny Manziel, who played for the Memphis Express in what will likely be the last few weeks of the AAF, has weighed in on the demise of the upstart Spring football league:
Earlier today, Mike Florio reported that the AAF is suspending operations. While the league isn’t folding quite yet, Florio wrote that it “seems to be heading in that direction.”
While the XFL is re-launching next year, this news — as much as it was signaled to be coming the last few weeks — is another sign of evidence that it is going to be profoundly challenging for a Spring Football league to truly thrive at a large scale.
Comments