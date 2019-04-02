MLB FoodFest Tastiest Sounding Menu Items

Move over hot dogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jack. There’s a new foodie show in town and it’s all about mouth-watering innovation and gourmet touches.

MLB FoodFest returns on April 26-28 in Los Angeles with later dates to be announced in New York and London. Here are the items on the menu that activated our salivary glands the most.

Cincinnati Hot Pork Schnitzel (Reds): We’re assuming this is a play on hot chicken, which is exactly what you’d expect: spicy chicken. In this case, it’s spicy pork schnitzel. Throw a little lemon on there and you’ve got yourself the perfect combination of acid cutting through the spice. Let’s go!

Four Hands Nachos (Cardinals): Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with White Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeno peppers, crumbled cojita cheese, sour cream and green onions. Beautiful merger of high-concept and traditional ballpark fare. Lots of nuanced and challenging taste to go around.

Hot Lobster Roll (Red Sox): Nothing says summer in the northeast like fresh lobster placed in between a buttered-up New England-style hotdog roll. It’s simple yet delicious.

Fat Rooster (Indians): Spicy chicken breast, topped with honey may, pickles and house-made coleslaw. George likes his chicken spicy.

Kung Pao Chicken Drumstick (Angels): See above. If you don’t enjoy saying “kung pao” after a satisfying bite, well, then you’re not human.

Frito Pie Corn dog (Astros): Either you love Frito pies, or you don’t. There is no in between. In this case, the coating of the corn dog is crushed Fritos. Said foot-long corn dog is then placed in a bun and covered in chili and cheese. It’s basically a Frito pie in a bun. This is a delicious thing.

Philly Cheesesteak (Phillies): Sometimes it’s best to stick with what got you there. Philly is famous for many things, but cheesesteaks are No. 1 when it comes to food. While there are many cheesesteaks in the world, getting an authentic Philly cheesesteak is special. Just make sure you order it “wit” or “witout”, which means with or without onions.

Wisconsin Ultimate Cheese Fry (Brewers): Crispy craft beer battered twister fries topped with Sargento Cheddar cheese sauce, chopped applewood smoked bacon, and fried Sargento cheese curds. It wouldn’t be Milwaukee without adding beer and grease.

Toasted Grasshoppers (Mariners): Honestly, not that bad. The key is moderation and a positive, open mind.

Pulled Pork Pierogie Hoagie (Pirates): An otherwise delicious sandwich made even better by the existence of a local delicacy. Who says no?