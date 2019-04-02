Russell Westbrook Posts Historic Stat Line Against Lakers

After winning MVP and averaging a triple-double while doing so, it’s hard to be shocked by Russell Westbrook’s stats. But the point guard from the Oklahoma City Thunder has done it again. He put up a stat line that somehow trumps all of his other ones.

Against the Lakers on Tuesday night, Westbrook dropped ten assists in the first quarter, and ended up with a Double Triple Double: 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists. He is the first, and only other, player to put up those numbers since Wilt Chamberlain, king of the counting stats, rattled off a Double Triple Double back in 1968.

Whether you love or hate Westbrook because of his stats, you can’t deny that this is simply outrageous. Yeah, it was against a banged-up Los Angeles Lakers squad with nothing to play for, but to be in a club where the only other member is Wilt Chamberlain? That’s something special.