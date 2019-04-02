VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Make Six Errors, Which is Bad

The Chicago Cubs are 1-3. Not a great start, but plenty of time to right the ship. No need to start worrying about those PECOTA predictions and the in-house reaction to those PECOTA predictions. One thing the Cubs can do going forward — in order to win more baseball games — is to catch and throw the baseball with less comedy.

Joe Maddon’s gang made six errors Monday night against the Atlanta Braves.

It was bad.

It was the first time the franchise booted the ball that many times since 2006. If there’s a bright side, sometimes it’s best to get all the bloopers out at once so they don’t crop up at a later, more important juncture.