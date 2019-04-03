Jahvon Quinerly: Five Things To Know About Villanova Transfer

Jahvon Quinerly is transferring from Villanova after just one season. The point guard failed to carve out a role in coach Jay Wright’s rotation and has decided to move on.

Here are five things you need to know about the former five-star recruit.

He entered transfer portal after meeting with Jay Wright

Wright and Quinerly had a meeting and the coach issued the following statement after it:

“We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program. We’ll miss Jahvon. He’s been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career.”

Pitt will be after him hard

Pitt will reportedly be firmly in the mix for his services as a transfer:

Pittsburgh will be strongly in the mix for @NovaMBB transfer Jahvon Quinerly, per sources. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 3, 2019

He was a top recruit

Quinerly was a five-star according to the 247Sports Composite, which also had him as the 29th-ranked player nationally. The 6’1″ point guard from Hudson Catholic in Jersey City was the seventh-ranked player at his position in the country and the third-ranked player in the state of New Jersey.

Quinerly was a McDonald’s All-American and Villanova, Arizona, Kansas, Virginia, UCLA and Oklahoma all wanted him badly.

His recruitment was crazy

Quinerly originally committed to Arizona in August of 2017, but when the FBI probe into college basketball kicked off he decommitted. He had been recruited by Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson, who was one of the coaches arrested in the probe.

The FBI’s investigation suggested Quinerly had accepted impermissible benefits from Richardson. Quinerly was later cleared to play. He later committed to Villanova over Oklahoma.

He failed to break through as a freshman

Despite a ton of hype and a boatload of talent, Quinerly failed to crack the regular rotation during his first collegiate season. He played in 25 games and averaged just 3.2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.1 minutes per game.