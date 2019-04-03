Jim Ross Joining AEW Is Great News

AEW announced today, in the video above, that legendary former WWE announcer Jim Ross will be joining their broadcast team. This move has been rumored for as long as the rumors of AEW’s existence began percolating, but it’s nonetheless a great sign to see that it is officially coming to fruition.

J.R. is best known for his long time of work in WWE, but he has also been the voice of New Japan Pro Wrestling telecasts on AXS in recent years. Ross’s partners on the broadcast team will be Excalibur and longtime NFL reporter and SiriusXM host Alex Marvez, who we interviewed a few weeks ago:

AEW, for the unitiated, is the upstart pro wrestling promotion being launched by Shad and Tony Khan, the ownership family of the Jacksonville Jaguars, in conjunction with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho. Their debut event, Double or Nothing, will be held in Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend, and it sold out in minutes.