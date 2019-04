All of this time, I never knew there was something missing in my life. That thing, of course, is a Joker origin story. Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have joined forces for Joker to fill that hole. It will hit theaters October 4. The first trailer was just released and it’s appropriately dark.

Haters will say this won’t deliver the goods but mark my words, they’re going to be dead wrong. All-in on this one, folks.