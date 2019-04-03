Luke Voit Calls Tigers Pitcher Who is Same Height and Weight as Him a "Fat F--k"

The struggling Yankees were no match for the mighty Tigers on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Detroit reliever Joe Jimenez tried to add insult and potentially injury to the affair in the eighth inning. First he plunked New York slugger Luke Voit. Then he completed an unassisted double play by needlessly running over to first base and jumping on the bag like a little kid.

Luke Voit had some parting words for Joe Jimenez in the 8th. . . pic.twitter.com/DFq9tg3xcQ — A.J. Herrmann (@AJHerrmannYES) April 3, 2019

Voit, who is very strong himself but not exactly svelte, took the opportunity to comment on Jimenez’s physique. One need not be an expert lipreader to make out “fat f—.”

“It’s just the second time I’ve been hit in the area this year,” said Voit, who also was hit on Opening Day last week. “I get it, they’re trying to pitch up and in, but especially with all the injuries going around, it’s frustrating. I could have been the guy that’s No. 7 on the disabled list. I get it. He’s not trying to do it on purpose, but you never know what can happen. It’s just frustrating.”

Voit is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. Jimenez is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

It’s not often one gets to see the Spider-Man pointing at himself meme in real life, so please do enjoy.