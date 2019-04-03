Roundup: Nipsey Hussle Suspect Arrested; New Chicago Mayor; Bryce Harper's Bat Flip

Eric Holder, wanted for murder of Nipsey Hussle, arrested … Ohio gas tax coming … Lori Lightfoot defeats Toni Preckwinkle for Chicago mayor … Ron Darling vs. Lenny Dykstra … Love the confidence of the stop-wearing-leggings mom … New Era’s draft hats have people hot and bothered … Jordan Bohannon learns that you should never joke about the NCAA … Tony Bennett’s path to Virginia … Skrillex, the ultimate mosquito repellent … This sort of seems like a problem … AAF done … Real headline: NYPD cop hit by drone, another hit by car at rabbi’s funeral … Would you convict this man … Shaq: Giannis is better …. Sounds like an actual nightmare … Stay woke on the Census fakery … Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar are friends after all … Teacher suing for $3 million after being fired for topless selfie … MTV is rebooting The Hills … Blue Jays fan continues to thrill … Kardashian ratings slipping … Dodgertown renamed in honor of Jackie Robinson … Jessica Biel

Puerto Rico is a United States territory. This is apparently very hard to grasp. [The Daily Beast]

Dance like you can buy everyone in the room.

good afternoon everyone, this is steve ballmer, bill gates, and other microsoft bigwigs jamming out to the rolling stones at the launch of windows 95 pic.twitter.com/pvWu7eAfvq — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 1, 2019

Just a Smashing idea here.

Billy Corgan rides a rollercoaster https://t.co/ad9ORiJMq7 — kottke.org (@kottke) April 2, 2019

This must have felt incredible for Bryce Harper.