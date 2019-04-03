Roundup: Nipsey Hussle Suspect Arrested; New Chicago Mayor; Bryce Harper's Bat Flip

Eric Holder, wanted for murder of Nipsey Hussle, arrested … Ohio gas tax coming … Lori Lightfoot defeats Toni Preckwinkle for Chicago mayor … Ron Darling vs. Lenny Dykstra … Love the confidence of the stop-wearing-leggings mom … New Era’s draft hats have people hot and bothered … Jordan Bohannon learns that you should never joke about the NCAA … Tony Bennett’s path to Virginia … Skrillex, the ultimate mosquito repellent … This sort of seems like a problem … AAF done … Real headline: NYPD cop hit by drone, another hit by car at rabbi’s funeral … Would you convict this man … Shaq: Giannis is better …. Sounds like an actual nightmare … Stay woke on the Census fakery … Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar are friends after all … Teacher suing for $3 million after being fired for topless selfie … MTV is rebooting The Hills … Blue Jays fan continues to thrill … Kardashian ratings slipping … Dodgertown renamed in honor of Jackie Robinson … Jessica Biel
Puerto Rico is a United States territory. This is apparently very hard to grasp. [The Daily Beast]
Dance like you can buy everyone in the room.
Just a Smashing idea here.
This must have felt incredible for Bryce Harper.
