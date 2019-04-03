Roundup: Nipsey Hussle Suspect Arrested; New Chicago Mayor; Bryce Harper's Bat Flip

Eric Holder, wanted for murder of Nipsey Hussle, arrested  … Ohio gas tax coming … Lori Lightfoot defeats Toni Preckwinkle for Chicago mayor … Ron Darling vs. Lenny Dykstra … Love the confidence of the stop-wearing-leggings mom … New Era’s draft hats have people hot and bothered … Jordan Bohannon learns that you should never joke about the NCAATony Bennett’s path to Virginia … Skrillex, the ultimate mosquito repellent … This sort of seems like a problemAAF done … Real headline: NYPD cop hit by drone, another hit by car at rabbi’s funeralWould you convict this manShaq: Giannis is better …. Sounds like an actual nightmareStay woke on the Census fakerySergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar are friends after all … Teacher suing for $3 million after being fired for topless selfieMTV is rebooting The HillsBlue Jays fan continues to thrillKardashian ratings slippingDodgertown renamed in honor of Jackie Robinson … Jessica Biel

Puerto Rico is a United States territory. This is apparently very hard to grasp. [The Daily Beast]

Dance like you can buy everyone in the room.

Just a Smashing idea here.

This must have felt incredible for Bryce Harper.

