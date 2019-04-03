PM Roundup: Savannah Chrisley; Conor McGregor Insults Khabib Nurmagomedov's Wife, Religion; Mike McCarthy Complains About Packers Firing

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fairly certain it is a better college basketball coach than Jamie Dixon.

Savannah engaged to hockey player: Savannah Chrisley has dated a few athletes in the past, but she appears to have found the right one. She’s now engaged to hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

Conor goes after Khabib: Conor McGregor took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife and religion on Twitter. He then deleted the tweet. It seems Conor is far more interested in courting controversy than actually fighting these days.

McCarthy vents on firing: Mike McCarthy claims the Packers handled his firing poorly. He said it couldn’t have been handled any worse. That’s just nonsense…they could have left him on the airport tarmac.

Tweet of the Day:

UCLA can do whatever it wants. But, you should know, UCLA offering John Calipari a pay cut isn’t UCLA throwing its weight around. It’s just hilarious and a total waste of time. https://t.co/iOwIonsPlb — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 3, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Zion Williamson: Top Five Draft Landing Spots For Duke Star

Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Announces She Has a Brain Tumor

Jim Ross Joining AEW Is Great News

Is Jamie Dixon the Best UCLA Can Do?

Around the Sports Internet:

RIP to the AAF

Jeanie Buss says the Lakers haven’t lived up to the brand

Former five-star point guard Javon Quinerly is transferring away from Villanova after just one year

The NHL’s ridiculous playoff format will stay in place through next season

Song of the Day: