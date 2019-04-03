The Beat | Knicks Reporter Stefan Bondy Talks Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson Trade, and Madison Square Garden Moving

The New York Knicks have been the worst team in the NBA this year, but there is a possible ray of hope on the horizon in the form of signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency and/or drafting Zion Williamson No. 1 overall. New York Daily News Knicks reporter Stefan Bondy spoke with us about those possibilities, the Kristaps Porzingis situation, why Madison Square Garden might be forced to move and the possibility of the Knicks trading Williamson for Anthony Davis.

Brian Giuffra: Hey Stefan, thanks for taking some time to chat with us about the Knicks. It feels like the biggest thing surrounding them right now is the Kristaps Porzingis situation. What’s your feeling on what happened there?

Stefan Bondy: Listen, it’s obviously a very dicey, very sensitive situation. On that particular topic, I think it’s best for everybody to wait for all the facts to come out. Right now it seems to be a mudslinging contest between two parties. When you have charges as serious as these are, it’s never good. Obviously, if Porzingis did not do it, there are lessons for him to learn about how to conduct himself and who he associates himself with. And if he did do what he’s charged with, he should not be playing in the NBA. A lot has to come out in that situation, and I’m going to wait until all the facts are out before I start talking about that one.

Giuffra: That makes sense. But we do now know the Knicks knew of the allegations. Do you think that played a role in them wanting to trade him? Or do you think they wanted to trade him regardless?

Bondy: No. I think, from my understanding, the Knicks were not totally sold on Porzingis as their franchise star and were pretty eager to trade him. The relationship between the franchise and the star was strained and had been that way for some time. And I think they were looking to part ways.

The trade, on the surface, doesn’t look good. I mean, you’re trading your franchise player, your star, a guy they had been pumping up as a future MVP and all this stuff, and they basically trade him for cap space and two draft picks. But, if they get Kevin Durant and they get Kyrie Irving, it’s a good trade. So it’s a wait-and-see thing. Plus, in regards to Porzingis, he has this trial situation hanging over his head, well, it’s not a trail, but you have these allegations and the injury and you don’t know how it’s going to come back and play. Me personally and knowing him, I think he will come back and be a superstar in this league.

Giuffra: You brought up Durant. What’s your feeling on Durant, what have you heard, do you think he winds up with the Knicks this offseason?

Bondy: Talking to a lot of people around the league, they think Durant is leaving Golden State, and the prevailing sense is he will be going to the Knicks. Now, I think a lot of that is coming from people who are close to him, but obviously Durant has the right to change his mind. Talking to other people, it’s Durant doesn’t really know what he wants yet. So I think a lot has to play out here. The Golden State Warriors have to go through the playoffs, they still have a lot of basketball to play. You know, Durant can be fickle. My guess right now is he will be playing for the Knicks next year, but a lot of that is subject to change.