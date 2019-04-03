Zion Williamson: Top Five Draft Landing Spots For Duke Star

Zion Williamson’s college career is over. The Duke freshman couldn’t help his team reach the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so now it’s time to turn his focus to the next chapter.

Virtually everyone believes Williamson will be the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. After an All-American season that is likely to garner him multiple National Player of the Year awards, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him drafted first.

With that in mind — and considering the NBA draft lottery can lead to crazy things — here’s a look at the top five fits for Williamson in the NBA.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently a mess and will currently only have a three-percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick. That said, this would be a great fit for Williamson.

Not only would Zion get to play with LeBron James, he’d also have a ton of talented young players around him. While this season has been a mixed bag for most of the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart still have a lot of promise. With Williamson in the mix, LA would have an insane amount of young talent, plus LeBron. Oh, and they would still have a max contract slot available.

On top of all that, Williamson would be in Los Angeles with all the marketing opportunities that would afford him.