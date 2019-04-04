Welcome my friends and gather ’round. This is a proclamation to all sports fans. If you want to reside in the kingdom of sports nirvana, you have to follow certain rules. If you don’t, you should suffer the consequences of descending into sports purgatory and being forced to root for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Lions. So listen up and obey the sports commandments or suffer the consequences. Today, we look at the MLB.

10 Commandments of Catching a Home Run Ball at a Major League Baseball Game

1. You must throw the ball back on the field if it is hit by the opposing team. Bonus points if you get it to the pitcher’s mound.

2. You should give the ball to a young fan around you if you’re over 25 years old. It means more to them than you.

3. You should also give the ball back to the player if the home run was a milestone. Best part is you’ll be rewarded with more free stuff from the player and team.

4. Don’t dive into your neighbor’s area to steal a home run ball from them. It leads to spilled beer. Not cool.

5. If you do knock over your neighbor’s beer while trying to catch the home run ball, you better buy your neighbor a fresh beer. This applies to food too.

6. Do not put your hands over the fence to catch a ball if it is hit in an area where it still might be in play.

7. Do not drop your baby to catch a home run ball. Use one hand to catch the ball in that situation.

8. You should not push another person out of the way if the home run ball is laying on the ground between you. Act like a human. Do not resort to physical confrontation. Remember, baseballs only cost a few bucks and fighting over one is stupid, even if it’s a home run ball.

9. Do not bring a glove to the game if you are of legal drinking age. Those hands are for beers, not 20-year-old mitts.

10. If you catch a ball in your cup, all commandments are nullified.