AAF Collapse Is Completely Screwing Its Players

The Alliance of American Football is in the process of a collapse, as the league has suspended operations. The worst part of this story has been the way the AAF is treating its players on the way out. The details emerging have been ridiculous.
Robert Klemko started the slew of ridiculous stories:
Then on Wednesday night, San Diego Fleet color analyst Rich Ohrnberger piled on with inside stories:
This is absolutely absurd. Players were kicked out of their lodgings, their contracts weren’t honored.
It would take $20 million for the AAF to finish out his season, but Carolina Hurricanes owner — and noted a-hole — Tom Dundon, shut the league down before it could complete its first season. The players will not be paid, their medical expenses won’t be taken care of, and they were thrown out of their lodgings. Then they had to pay for their own flights home.
Honestly, if the NFL wanted a huge public relations win, it would reach out to those injured players and cover their medical costs.
