David Irving Made Racial Allegations Against Jason Garrett That Seem Completely Unfounded

The last time we saw David Irving, he was smoking a blunt on Instagram live and quitting football. Well, the 25-year-old former Cowboy returned to live video/radio and this time he called out his former coach with some very scathing accusations.

Former #Cowboys DT David Irving tells me he thinks Jason Garrett is “uncomfortable with people of color.” I found Irving to be pretty insightful & thought-provoking during our 20-min conversation. pic.twitter.com/yu2gdoXMrm — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) April 3, 2019

Irving started off by saying not many people (assuming he means players) get along with Jason Garrett. He then went on to say Garrett needs to “be more comfortable with people of color.” He also insinuated Garrett doesn’t know how to talk to or relate to people of color in the NFL, though Irving did make it clear Garrett is not racist, which seems like the only honest statement he made.

Say what you want about Garrett’s failures as a late-game coach or his lack of halftime adjustments, but from the outside looking in, it seems like he has a great relationship with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and has had good relationships with the majority of his players, regardless of race. Garrett’s players have consistently defended him when rumors swirled about his future in Dallas and Dak and Zeke were the first to celebrate with him when the Cowboys made the playoffs last year.

Outside of Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant questioning Garrett as a coach on Twitter, none of his former players have come out against him as a person before Irving. If you want to listen to him, fine, but remember who the source is. Then remember Garrett has been in the NFL for longer than Irving has been alive and maybe, just maybe, he’s survived in the league that long because he gets along with everyone.