Bengals Running Back Mark Walton Tased By Police, Runs Away, Turns Himself in Weeks Later

We all know that professional athletes are nothing like us regular humans, especially when it comes to their physique. But Bengals running back Mark Walton brought that idea to new heights with the circumstances surrounding his third arrest of the offseason.

According to the Miami Herald, Walton was pulled over while driving a car filled with 14 grams of marijuana, a legally registered gun, and loaded clips. Walton got out of the vehicle, but attempted to run away from the police. In the process, an officer shot him with a taser gun. Apparently, Walton ripped the prongs out of his back and managed to make a clean getaway.

Obviously, it wasn’t that clean, since the car and gun were registered in Walton’s name. He turned himself into police on Thursday, weeks after the incident, which occurred on March 12. It’s the third time Walton has been arrested in less than three months.

It’s very unfortunate that Walton has gone down this road after being drafted in the fourth round by Cincinnati last season. It’s also insane that Walton got tased and simply ripped it out of his body and kept running. One of the weirder stories of this wasteland that is the NFL offseason.