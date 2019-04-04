Mike McCarthy Denies Missing Meetings For Massages

Mike McCarthy and his tumultuous time with the Green Bay Packers has been a big discussion this week after an in-depth article from Bleacher Report’s Ty Dunne. One particular part of the article has gotta a lot of attention: McCarthy reportedly missed meetings to get massages.

The former head coach has strongly denied that to reporter Tom Pelissero:

Here’s the full quote from Mike McCarthy, who I spoke to about an hour ago. Certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/bmDEQbJDTr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 4, 2019

And here’s Pelissero discussing it on NFL Total Access:

More from @NFLTotalAccess on the real story behind Mike McCarthy’s massages — a sentence I never thought I’d write — and what he told me today. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/uOnRzMn3Ib — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 4, 2019

McCarthy’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers was also a huge part of the article. It appears the two alpha dogs in the Packers’ locker room clearly butted heads.

There will continue to be denials of the details in the story, but the basic premise rings true: The Packers were dysfunctional and the team’s coach and quarterback didn’t get along. That would explain why such a talented team didn’t win more Super Bowls.

Still, I expect current and former players to continue to react to Dunne’s piece over the rest of the offseason.

UPDATE: Dunne has a response to McCarthy’s denial: