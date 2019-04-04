This Gross Jose Alvarado Pitch is Shocking, Even for the Internet

Few things shock the conscience in 2019. We are burning through our natural resources at an alarming rate. The planet’s demise has turned from a possibility to an eventuality, and political discord rings out across both hemispheres.

Still, this nasty pitch from Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jose Alvarado made me gasp. Ninety-nine miles per hour with all the movement of a Greg Maddux swingback fastball.

99 mph shouldn't move like that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHx38w33TS — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

Yeah, good luck with that.

Alvarado has thrown four scoreless innings in this young season, picking up two saves. He has eight strikeouts and will continue to rack them up on the regular with this type of sorcery.