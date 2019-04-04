March Madness 2019 concludes with the Final Four. What started out as a 68-team tournament is down to a select few and one school is about to earn a national championship.

Where is the Final Four?

The Final Four is being played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

When is the Final Four?

Saturday

Virginia vs. Auburn, 6:09 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, 8:49 p.m,

Monday

Championship Game, 9 p.m.

Has the Final Four Been in Minneapolis before?

This is the third time the Final Four has been in Minneapolis, previously in 1992 and 2001.

Where will the Final Four be next year?

Here are the sites of future Final Fours:

2021: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

2022: New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

2023: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

2024: Phoenix, AZ, State Farm Stadium

2025: San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

2026: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium