Will Wade and LSU "Working Towards" Meeting that Could Be Step Toward Reinstatement

Will Wade got sidelined by LSU when he refused to meet with the administration after he was allegedly recorded discussing an “offer” to a player. At this juncture, it seemed like his tenure as head basketball coach there all but had the nails in the coffin, but now that presumption might be reversing course.

SI’s Ross Dellenger reports that Wade and LSU (and their lawyers, obviously) are “working towards a meeting.” Furthermore, Dellenger tweeted that this is “an initial step in a potential path to reinstatement.”

There are, of course, a lot of hedged words in there, but the fact that this is something that is even on the table is profoundly newsworthy.

Wade’s lawyer Steven Thompson, per Dellenger, represents Sean Miller and Bruce Pearl, coaches who initially appeared to be ensnared in the FBI investigation, but remain coaching. Perhaps this escalates to a point where we get a sequel to the lively discussion between Dickie V. and Baton Rouge radio hosts: