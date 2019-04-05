10 Worst NBA Contracts Right Now

The NBA season is winding to a close. While many are focused on the playoffs and what’s in store for the offseason, we think it’s worth taking a look at some of the worst contracts the league currently has to offer.

Here’s our list of the NBA’s 10 worst contracts right now.

10. Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

After losing LeBron James to the Lakers this summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers splurged to retain Kevin Love long-term. The Cavs handed him a four-year, $120 million deal that won’t kick in until 2019. It was a terrible idea.

Love promptly got injured and has missed all but 21 games this season. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.9 minutes per game. His PER of 19.49 is at a three-year low. And his extension hasn’t even started yet.

The oft-injured forward will make an average of $30.1 million over the next four years. There’s no doubt this is an awful deal.