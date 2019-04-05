PM Roundup: Caylee Cowan; Josh Rosen Expected At Cardinals Workouts; Zion Williamson Wins Player of the Year

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is cruising into Friday because, is there really any other way to do it?

Caylee has a new movie: Caylee Cowan is in a new movie that opens on April 9. Already a star on Instagram, she’s trying to make the transition to film.

Rosen still with Cardinals: Josh Rosen is expected to be at the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason workouts. Rosen has faced trade rumors all offseason but it appears he’ll be participating with the team this offseason.

Zion wins PotY: Zion Williamson won the AP Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year in a landslide. He received 59 of the 64 votes.

Tweet of the Day:

"The duty of youth is to challenge corruption." 25 years after his tragic death, Kurt Cobain's words and music are more relevant than ever. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 5, 2019

