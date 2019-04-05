Craig Carton Gets 42 Months in Prison

Craig Carton has been sentenced to 42 months in prison and three years’ probation, reports Law360 reporter Pete Brush. The former WFAN personality was facing charges of operating a ponzi scheme in which he bilked investors that he would have had access to high-end tickets that could be flipped for profits. Instead, he took the millions of dollars and used it to cover gambling losses.

As Phil Mushnick of the New York Post documents, Carton filmed a video in which he harrowingly acknowledged a gambling addiction:

The video opens with a show and tell. Carton: “My 7-year-old son went back to school after the summer. The teacher said, ‘I want you to draw for me your favorite places to visit.’ “He drew Atlantis, Hollywood Hard Rock and the Borgata — three casinos. That’s not normal for a 7-year-old. That’s the first time I really looked in the mirror and said, ‘You’ve got a problem.’”

While his career has been the least of his concerns during this ordeal, Carton is getting a comparatively short enough sentence that it would not be insane to predict he will be back on the radio after he finishes his prison sentence.