FS1 to Air New Weekly WWE Show as Competition with AEW Awaits

Today on First Things First, Triple H revealed FS1 will be adding a weekly WWE show this fall. The show will air on Tuesdays and focus both on the entertainment aspect of the genre as well as its sports elements.

The WWE will begin airing SmackDown on Fox October 4. Despite a long period of lackluster content, this new relationship with Fox projects to do wonders for the WWE’s brand. Airing SmackDown on broadcast television, not cable, will surely result in a ratings increase. Having a weekly studio show on linear television will also be a big boost to the company’s notoriety in the mainstream conversation.

Interesting times lie ahead for the world of professional wrestling. In addition to WWE’s distribution changes, the launch of AEW will have an impact. The upcoming wrestling promotion projects to be the WWE’s biggest competition since WCW — and is backed by the Khan family that owns the Jaguars. They have already signed superstar Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and broadcast legend Jim Ross to their brand.

Combining all this with the return of the XFL, Vince McMahon’s life is about to undergo some changes.