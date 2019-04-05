Latest Game of Thrones Trailer Finally Gives Us the Preview We Asked For

As one of, if not the, most hyped television seasons of all time approaches its one week countdown, we finally get the teaser we have all been waiting for. Most of the glimpses into the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones have lacked any real detail into what we are in for. Today, however, gave us a few seconds of what to expect with The Great War coming:

We must fight together now, or die. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Orp72rTcM8 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 5, 2019

Let’s just be honest, HBO doesn’t need to release anything. We will all be watching and planning accordingly regardless of these teasers. But this one really gets the juices flowing.

I’ll save my predictions for next week, but for a teaser, I don’t expect any of the following to be ruling Westeros come series end: