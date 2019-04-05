Kyle Guy: Five Things To Know About Virginia Sharpshooter

Kyle Guy is one of the nation’s top shooters and he’s been a big part of Virginia’s march to the Final Four.

Here are five things to know about Guy as he attempts to lead the Cavaliers to a national title.

He’s engaged to Alexa Jenkins

Guy’s impending marriage became a talking point this week when he claimed the NCAA wouldn’t let he and his fiancee Alexa Jenkins open their registry. Apparently that was false and they’re free to do so.

Guy and Jenkins got engaged on February 18, 2018.

He used to have a man-bun

As a freshman, Guy made waves for his play, but also for his hair. The kid had college basketball’s most talked-about man-bun. Before his sophomore year he decided to get rid of it. The thing even had its own Twitter account.

He was a great high school player

Guy was a stud high school player for Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. He was on varsity for all four years of high school. As a senior he averaged 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana. He was also a McDonald’s All-American.

As a junior, Guy averaged 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists to help get him on national radars.

He was a top recruit

Guy was the 37th-ranked recruit in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the sixth-ranked combo guard and the top player in the state of Indiana.

Virginia was the only school he took an official visit to, but he had offers from Butler, Indiana, Cal, Iowa, Purdue, Northwestern and Ole Miss.

He was insanely skinny as a 6’3″ and 165-pound guard, so some of the top programs stayed away for fear of how he’d develop.

He’s already accomplished a ton

As a junior, Guy has already accomplished a lot. He’s been a third-team All-American twice now, was the MVP of the 2018 ACC Tournament, while also being named first-team All-ACC in each of the last two seasons. A national championship would just be a cherry on top of his individual achievements.