Matt McQuaid: 5 Things About Michigan State's Defensive Stopper

Matt McQuaid is senior guard for the Michigan State Spartans. He’ll face a tough task in the national seminfinals in Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver. Here are five things to know about McQuaid.

His beard, which he shaved, bothers people

They hate it. They really do. And it is quite a thing.

The worse beard/facial hair in basketball goes to Matt McQuaid. Does he had a condition or something? #OSUvsMSU #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/x3mJYlZ4Kr — Rance the Royal (@RanceRob) March 15, 2019

He plays tenacious defense

McQuaid improved each year on the defensive end of the court, and this season earned All-Big Ten honors for his efforts. At 6-foot-5, he’s capable of playing 1-4 and will be crucial if the Spartans are to win their first national championship since 2000.

Stats

This season, McQuaid averaged a career-high 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 43 percent from the floor, 42 percent from three and 82 percent from the line.

Originally committed to SMU

McQuaid, who is from Duncanville, Texas, was going to stay close to home and play for Larry Brown, but had a change of heart in 2014.

His nickname is Quaido

Kids can be so creative.