Michael Avenatti Accuses Nike Executive Of Bribing High School Basketball Players

Michael Avenatti is a bit of a national joke at this point, but on Friday he brought specifics, naming names as it relates to Nike basketball. Avenatti went on Twitter and accused Nike executive, Carlton DeBose, of bribing high school basketball players to attend Nike-sponsored colleges.
Here’s the thread from Twitter:
It’s worth noting that Avenatti has been charged with attempting to extort Nike for up to $25 million related to the evidence he had on the company. He has also been indicted for wire fraud and bank fraud in a separate case.
The guy doesn’t have a ton of credibility but if he can produce documentation of all these claims it would be a game-changer. I mean, Nike sponsors a ton of top basketball schools, including Duke, North Carolina, Villanova, Michigan State and Kentucky to name a few. Any of those schools being caught up in this would be enormous for the sport.
We’ll see how this plays out.
