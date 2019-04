After an exciting weekend of games that saw the prohibitive favorite in Duke fall to Michigan State and three programs secured their first appearance in the Final Four, the last days of March Madness are upon us. Here’s the TV schedule for the Final Four games, set to take place on April 6th.

Saturday, April 6th

6:09 p.m. | CBS

(5) Auburn vs. (1) Virginia

8:49 p.m. | CBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan State

Announcing Team

Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson