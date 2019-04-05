The New York Jets Have New Uniforms

The New York Jets revealed a set of new uniform looks on Thursday night and they are nothing if not an homage to the Philadelphia Eagles. That said, I like them and consider them a drastic improvement over the current designs.

“From the beginning, we wanted these new uniforms to have more of a New York grit to them,” said Jets owner Woody Johnson. “I’ll know that we’ve succeeded when I see a kid wearing one of our jerseys on the subway with his buddies or her buddies. That’s the New York grittiness that I love. It was that resiliency of New York, the toughness of New York that really inspired me. That’s what I’m hoping that we have in these new uniforms.”

What does New York grit look like? Apparently this:

See, to me, New York grit is a rat crawling on the subway tracks. Or the black sludge that can coat the sidewalks after a spring rain. Or a mountain of trash toppling over onto the street. Stuff like that.

The NFL would never take a true risk like that, though. The Derelict version of a uniform remains a Zoolander-fueled fever dream.

Jets fans who don’t like the new direction will probably get over it because, hey, they’ve made it this far with the franchise so the exoskeleton is tough and resilient.