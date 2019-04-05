Norense Ordiase: Four Things to Know

Where is Ordiase from?

Norense Ordiase was raised in Fort Worth, Texas by his parents, Nick and Osa Ordiase. He has a twin brother, also Nick, who graduated from Texas Tech last year.

What year is Ordiase?

Ordiase is a fifth-year senior; he received a medical redshirt season in 2016-17 after he broke his foot early on in the year.

What position does Ordiase play?

Ordiase predominately plays center, and is listed at 6’8″, 250 pounds on Texas Tech’s website.

What are Ordiase’s stats this season?

Ordiase started every game this season for the Red Raiders, and averaged 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while playing 17.2 minutes per game.