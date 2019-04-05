Roundup: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden; Alex Rodriguez-J. Lo Rumor; Jeff Bezos Finalizes Divorce

Analyzing the post-credit scene in Shazam … Pet Sematary not getting great reviews … Linda Hamilton back in Terminator: Dark Fate … NHL players are fueled by coffee … Herman Cain back … Nate Burleson is a rising star …MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos finalize divorce … Harvard fencing scandal is on another level … Surveillance footage of two people vandalizing the grave of Gerald R. Ford … Apple’s Tim Cook called into Paul Finebaum … Eric Bledsoe tossed after throwing a ball at Joel Embiid …Helicopter crash kills man in pickup … Chris Davis cannot stop striking out … How is it possible that 64 percent of people say they opposed gambling freebies … Firm believer that every day is national burrito day …Donald Trump tweeted about Joe Biden and irony is dead … Zoe Saldana.

Consider the source here with an ocean of salt: Alex Rodriguez and J. Lo on the outs? [National Enquirer]

Don’t look now but the Detroit Tigers are 5-3. [Freep]

Muffet McGraw had time to opine.

Dude, that’s the Clint Eastwood trick.